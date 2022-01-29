Advertisement

Division of Elections hosting ‘I voted’ sticker, election pamphlet artwork contest for Alaska youth

By Taylor Burke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:07 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Elections is inviting residents between ages 5 and 18 to participate in the division’s design contest for a chance to have their artwork featured on the cover of the 2022 official election pamphlet or the 2022 special edition “I voted” general election stickers.

Contestants will have until Feb. 4 to submit their designs, and beginning on Feb. 21, the public will vote for winners. Official election pamphlet cover submissions are open to youth ages 14-18 and the “I voted” sticker submissions are open to children ages 5-13. There will be one winner selected for each of five regions in the state.

The division of elections states that the artwork should express what the artist thinks it means for Alaskans to be fearless and have the confidence to vote boldly, but more importantly, to educate the youth about the elections process.

“Kids should get involved and start having an understanding, you know, about voting and elections and perhaps it would be a good way to get their parents involved,” said Division Director Gail Fenumiai.

From 2018 to 2020, the division noticed that by having these unique voting stickers, it draws more people to the polls. So far, 25 submissions have been received.

Entry forms, contest rules, and parental consent forms are available on the division’s website.

