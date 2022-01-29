Advertisement

Hydroponics helps youth through Alaska Seeds of Change

A local organization provides youth with job and life skills, developing personal goals, and has on-site mental health support.
By Lexi Yelverton
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When one thinks of hydroponics and mental health, they seem completely different, but Alaska Seeds of Change is combining the two to offer formal support to youths in a trauma-informed environment.

The front of the Alaska Seeds of Change building.
The front of the Alaska Seeds of Change building.(Lexi Yelverton)

The youth involved in the program have a way to connect with peers and sustain healthy relationships.

“One of the unique things about Alaska Seeds of Change is we don’t just focus on hydroponics, but we do also focus on building up skills for youth just to be happy and successful individuals as they transition to adulthood,” said Gretchyn O’Donnell, the lead greenhouse grower.

“I never thought gardening would be mixed with mental health incentives,” said Hannah Kim, a participant in the program. She explained that the hydroponics reduced her stress while she was working and she was then able to focus on all her work by feeling a sense of belonging in the space around her. “I was able to learn about how to save the environment. But also produce fresh produce and also take care of my mental well-being at the same time.”

A variety of plants being grown in Alaska Seeds of Change.
A variety of plants being grown in Alaska Seeds of Change.(Lexi Yelverton)

The building is set up to allow youth to focus on building up different skills and to be successful individuals.

“We share space with some clinical staff, which is fantastic because not only does that provide some formal clinical services, but it also just adds to an atmosphere of support. So young people can seek out encouragement and support and like however they need it” O’Donnell said.

More from Alaska's News Source: Anchorage School District, teachers agree to tentative contract

Seeds of Change partners with Alaska Behavioral Health to provide these on-site resources.

Overhead of the hydroponic towers set up for irrigation..
Overhead of the hydroponic towers set up for irrigation..(Lexi Yelverton)

To another participant, at first, he joined simply because he loved gardening, the smell of plants and outdoor work. Later it became a way to conquer the challenge of a basic skill that he had been facing in life.

“It helped me overcome one of the biggest challenges, which I’ve struggled for many years with, and that was just simply talking,” Andrew Rizea said. “I struggled for so many years and I actually used to be one of the most quietest students especially in class. And with this place, it has made me build confidence in myself to know that I will be able to succeed also in the future.”

The program employs and empowers local youth ages 16-24 by promoting community growth and self-reliance, all while growing fresh produce and a variety of plants. Seeds of Change also works with students for school credit, as well as apprentices who are paid through partner programs.

To join the program head over to akseedsofchange.com.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla
U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Clayton Andrew Charlie, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the stabbing...
Anchorage man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Alaska Zoo groundskeeper
(File)
Kenai woman dies in Seward Highway crash near Turnagain Pass
Airport Heights Drive is part of the study area included in the Seward Highway to Glenn Highway...
New study looks at potential connection between Glenn and Seward Highways
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a...
Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test

Latest News

They are fed vegetables, whole greens, and a mix of rodent food.
Porcupines in the Arctic: How do they survive in winter?
Blackbird shares music, message for indigenous culture
Blackbird shares music, message for Indigenous culture
Kristie Lent, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska, USA, visits with students at Baxter Elementary.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Meet Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA
Tastee Freez is hosting a blood drive for the Blood Bank of Alaska
Tastee Freez to host blood drive this Saturday