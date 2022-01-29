Advertisement

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 2015 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif....
FILE - Joni Mitchell arrives at the 2015 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Feb. 7, 2015. Joni Mitchell said Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 she seeks to remove all of her music in Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus.(John Shearer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus.

Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based songwriter who had much of her success in the 1970s, is the first prominent musician to join Young’s effort.

“Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” Mitchell said Friday in a message posted on her website. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Following Young’s action this week, Spotify said it had policies in place to remove misleading content from its platform and has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

But the service has said nothing about comedian Joe Rogan, whose podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” is the centerpiece of the controversy. Last month Rogan interviewed on his podcast Dr. Robert Malone, an infectious disease specialist who has been banned from Twitter for spreading COVID misinformation.

Rogan is one of the streaming service’s biggest stars, with a contract that could earn him more than $100 million.

Young had called on other artists to support him following his action. While Mitchell, 78, is not a current hitmaker, the Canadian native’s Spotify page said she had 3.7 million monthly listeners to her music. Her songs “Big Yellow Taxi” and “A Case of You” have both been streamed more than 100 million times on the service.

In a message on his website Friday, Young said that “when I left Spotify, I felt better.”

“Private companies have the right to choose what they profit from, just as I can choose not to have my music support a platform that disseminates harmful information,” he wrote. “I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others.”

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Spotify.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla
U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
(File)
Kenai woman dies in Seward Highway crash near Turnagain Pass
Clayton Andrew Charlie, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the stabbing...
Anchorage man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Alaska Zoo groundskeeper
Airport Heights Drive is part of the study area included in the Seward Highway to Glenn Highway...
New study looks at potential connection between Glenn and Seward Highways
Bruce Snodgrass loved the outdoors. His mother said he wanted to be a wilderness guide.
Anchorage mom knows the heartache of fentanyl death

Latest News

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage School District, teachers agree to tentative contract
Mayor Dave Bronson's chief of staff resigns
Sami Graham resigns as Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff
Some of the donated items to help survivors of the Jan. 15 underwater volcano eruption near...
Anchorage volunteers collect relief supplies for Tonga
Some of the relief supplies donated for survivors of the Jan. 15 underwater volcano eruption...
Anchorage volunteers collect relief supplies for Tonga