M/V Tazlina returns to ferry service for Southeast passengers

The Alaska Marine Highway System is looking into whether it can bring the M/V Tazlina back online to fill service gaps.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:44 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Transportation and public facilities announced that the Marine Vessel Tazlina will return to service, ferrying passengers, vehicles and goods along the northern communities of the Southeast panhandle.

In a press release issued Friday, the department said that the M/V Tazlina was “crewed up” and ready to return to service on Feb. 3. The ferry had previously been on standby due to labor shortages.

The M/V Tazlina is one of two Alaska Class ferries and the first Alaska Marine Highway ship built in Alaska at Vigor Shipyard in Ketchikan. The M/V Tazlina was christened in August 2018 in Ketchikan and will ferry goods, vehicles and people between the Southeast communities of Angoon, Gustavus, Haines, Hoonah, Juneau and Skagway.

Read more: Private ferry operators start filling Southeast Alaska service gaps

“We are very pleased we could make this work for communities in northern Southeast Alaska,” DOT&PF Deputy Commissioner Rob Carpenter said in the release. “The Tazlina is our first and best option as an alternate vessel—our own ships and crews are the best way to serve Alaska’s coastal communities.”

Currently, two private companies began providing ferry service on contract for the Marine Highway System “due to extended vessel overhauls and crew shortages,” the release states.

