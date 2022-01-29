Sami Graham resigns as Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sami Graham has resigned as chief of staff for Mayor Dave Bronson, according to a press release from his office Friday evening.

Graham, who was appointed by Bronson immediately after the Anchorage Assembly rejected her appointment to serve as the library director for the municipality, has served in the role since late August. Her resignation is effective Friday, according to the release from the mayor’s office.

An unsuccessful candidate for the Anchorage School Board in the most recent election, Graham was Bronson’s first pick to run the city’s library system. In a 4-7 vote, the assembly rejected her confirmation, with the main opposition among some assembly members being that her experience did not meet the minimum qualifications set out for the library director position, which include a degree in library science.

Graham has two master’s degrees, but neither of them are in library science.

Immediately after her confirmation failed, Bronson named her as his new chief of staff. She replaced Craig Campbell, who had been serving in that position.

“It was an honor to serve the citizens of Anchorage as the Mayor’s Chief of Staff,” Graham is quoted as saying in the press release Friday. “As I retire, I believe in the new direction for Anchorage and will continue to try to help wherever there is a need.”

According to the release, Alexis Johnson, who has served as a special assistant to the mayor, will become the new chief of staff. She currently also serves on the Anchorage Women’s Commission, the release states.

“I am honored that the Mayor has tapped me to be his Chief of Staff,” Johnson said in the release. “I want to thank Sami for her leadership and look forward to advancing the Mayor’s agenda for Anchorage.”

