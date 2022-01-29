Storm moves out; sunshine moves in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow ended Friday morning across Anchorage with 4.2 inches officially recorded at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for a two day storm total.

Snow will continue into the overnight hours and end Saturday morning for the Chugach mountains from Alyeska south through Turnagain Pass, the southeastern Kenai Peninsula, and the higher elevations of Prince William Sound. Locations from Talkeetna into Anchorage on down to Homer will see morning clouds give way to increasing sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will be breezy in the morning out of the north ranging from 10 to 20 mph, gusting to around 30 mph for north-south oriented gaps and passes, but will diminish heading into the afternoon.

As the storm continues to spin eastward, high pressure that has dominated much of western and north-central areas of the state will continue to push south into Southcentral Alaska, providing sunny skies for Sunday and seasonably chilly temperatures near 20 degrees. The only hiccup might be some early morning fog for locations around Cook Inlet on Sunday morning.

Southeast Alaska, however, will continue to stay under the influence of this pesky low pressure system through the weekend. Southerly winds will continue to bring relatively warmer air and plenty of moisture into the region. This will keep precipitation mainly in the form of rain for many locations and the rain may be heavy at times overnight through Saturday morning.

As the storm slides farther south and east Saturday night, colder air will move in from north to south, changing rain over to snow as snow levels drop to around 600 feet. Drier air will bring clearing skies, also from north to south, across the region on Sunday. Monday, at this point, looks to be dry with mostly sunny skies — fingers crossed.

