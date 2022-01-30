Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help

MEADOW LAKES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a young child walked to the Speedway Gas station in Meadow Lakes alone after being locked out of their house late Friday night.

In a dispatch posted Saturday, troopers wrote that 30-year-old Candice Harris of Wasilla drove a vehicle into the ditch, and walked with the child to their nearby home. Troopers wrote that 38-year-old Aaron Mells of Meadow Lakes “kicked the child out of the home, locking him outside.”

The child is reported to have walked nearly a mile to the nearby gas station, whose employees alerted law enforcement. Troopers responded to the gas station at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 29.

“The Office of Children’s Services is responsible for making decisions regarding the placement of children,” Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel wrote.

Mells was arrested and charged with fourth degree domestic violence assault and first degree endangering the welfare of a child. Harris was arrested for driving under the influence and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

