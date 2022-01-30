Considerable avalanche danger reported at high elevations in Turnagain Pass, Hatcher Pass

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass was reported as considerable at upper elevations by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

The forecast written on Sunday by Lead Forecaster Andrew Schauer lists danger as lower than it has been since Jan. 26. While danger is considerable at elevations over 2,500 feet, it is moderate between 1,000-2,500 feet and low below the tree line under 1,000 feet.

“As skies clear today, it will be important to remember we are less than 48 hours out from a big storm, which means we still need to approach steep slopes with caution,” Schauer wrote.

Multiple human triggered avalanches have been reported on the backside of Seattle Ridge. Schauer said from a test pit dug on Tincan Peak that the mid-storm layers between 2-3 feet deep would cause the most concern.

“This is the kind of problem that we expect is probably going to heal pretty quickly with this new and wind loaded snow just the fact that it’s still propagated is telling us that maybe it hasn’t quite healed yet but things like this are kind of a humbling reminder that maybe the slopes that we think are safe most of the time aren’t always safe,” Schauer said.

In Hatcher Pass, a forecast posted by Avalanche Specialist Allie Barker on Saturday listed avalanche danger at upper elevation as considerable, while mid and lower elevations was listed as low. Barker wrote that it was possible to trigger 1-3 foot deep persistent slab avalanches on all aspects, at all elevations on slopes of 30 degrees and steeper.

An observation posted on Saturday reported a large snowmachine triggered avalanche near Summit Lake on the Willow side of Hatcher Pass approximately 6-7 feet deep.

