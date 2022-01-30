Advertisement

Mat-Su schools drop masks to “strongly urged” for schools at medium risk

MSBSD headquarters
MSBSD headquarters(none)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a letter to Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District parents, Superintendent Dr. Randy Trani said that masks would no longer be required in schools that are in a yellow, medium risk operational zone.

Mat-Su schools opened the school year with three operational zones, not requiring masks at the green, low risk zone with low transmission of COVID-19, providing that masks may be required in schools at the yellow medium risk level, and closing schools at the red operational zone with widespread community transmission. As of the last reporting by the district on Friday, 34 out of 47 schools were qualified as medium risk, accounting for over 72% of all schools in the district.

A Health Action Team meets daily to monitor COVID-19 cases within Mat-Su schools in consultation with Mat-Su Public Health. Trani wrote that the changes would go into effect on Monday, Jan. 31.

“Based on many factors, including hospital capacity, our own data about the sources of current infection and the rate of spread in different environments, the lack of community support for ongoing mask requirements, as well as the availability of vaccines for all students and staff; the MSBSD will be changing our mitigation strategy with regard to masking when schools move to a yellow operational zone,” Trani wrote. “While in a Yellow Operational Zone, we will strongly urge staff and students to wear masks but they will no longer be required.”

Read more: Alaska reports nearly 5,900 COVID cases over 2 days; hospitalizations continue to climb

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will still need to remain out of school for at least five days, as long as they remain masked for the last five days of their 10-day quarantine. According to the district’s own COVID-19 dashboard, 4,708 cases have been reported among students and staff thus far this school year, and 63 new cases were reported among the school community on Friday.

Trani wrote that the HAT team and district may reinstate “any and all mitigation practices if needed.”

