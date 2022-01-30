Sunshine comes with colder temps for Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds lingered across Anchorage and much of Southcentral on Saturday. By afternoon there was a noticeable increase in the amount of sunshine. This helped temperatures to warm into the upper 20s to even the lower 30s across the region. High pressure responsible for very cold temperatures, and dangerously low wind chill values, across the Interior, the North Slope, and western Alaska will continue to push southward overnight setting the stage for mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Those clear skies, however, will make for a cold night tonight with lows dropping to around 10 degrees Sunday morning. Despite plentiful sunshine, temperatures will only rise into the upper teens for the afternoon, which is a good 10 to 15 degrees colder than Saturday. High pressure sticks around for Monday with a repeat performance of sunshine and temperatures in the teens. Clouds ahead of the next system arrive Monday night, bringing the chance of light snow for Tuesday.

Widespread, but locally heavy rainfall plagued much of Southeast on Saturday for a second day in a row. Places like Yakutat, Petersburg, and Ketchikan measured more than one inch of rain since midnight Saturday. Thankfully, precipitation has become more scattered in nature Saturday evening. As colder air behind the storm moves southward into the region, rain showers will change to snow showers for the morning hours. Drier air brings an end to the precipitation from northwest to southeastern locations Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will only reach the lower to middle 30s. This cold airmass sticks around for Monday, but a welcome sight will be plenty of sunshine to also help dry things out a bit. The next storm brings more precipitation, likely snow this time, as the calendar turns from January to February on Tuesday.

