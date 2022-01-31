Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan truck drivers will make the journey from Anchorage to Eagle River on Sunday, in efforts to deliver support for their Canadian counterparts.

Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard organized “Alaska Freedom Convoy 2022″, an event to raise money for the truckers who rolled into Canada’s capital city of Ottawa last Saturday for a massive rally to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates on both sides of the border.

American truckers gathered In Juneau the same day to show their support for Canadian truckers, and also called for an end to the mandates. Since Jan. 15, Canada has required all truckers who enter the country to be fully vaccinated. The U.S. enacted its own version of the mandate Jan. 22.

The trucking industry in both countries claim the mandates drive away drivers, and further impact supply shortages.

The protest in Canada has continued to gain political support. The day truck drivers gathered in Ottawa, the Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe announced on Twitter that he will end the mandate in his province very soon. The announcement followed Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s call to end the vaccine requirement.

The Feb. 6 rally starts at Cabela’s in South Anchorage. The convoy will roll out at 1:30 p.m. and ends at the Eagle River Lion’s Club, where a rally will take place starting at 3 p.m.

