Anchorage hockey standout Alena Glover signs National Letter of Intent

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Coaches, friends and supporters of hockey player Alena Glover gathered at Champions Choice hockey supply store to watch the determined defenseman sign her her national letter of intent to play for Augsburg University’s Division III program in Minnesota.

“I went and toured the school and I was absolutely in love with it as soon as I saw it, and as soon as I toured it I was like, this is my dream school, this is the one I want to go to,” Glover said.

Glover, a senior at East Anchorage High School who plays for the U19 North Stars, has earned nine varsity athletic letters with the Thunderbirds between boys and girls hockey and flag football. Though a First Team All-State selection in flag football, it is on the ice where Glover excels, whether against boys or girls, which she says will prepare her for the collegiate level.

“I grew up playing boys since I was 3 years old and then about when I was 14 my dad told me to play girls,” Glover said. “I loved it, but I was missing the aggression that boys hockey had so I decided to play last year, fell back in love with it instantly and college hockey, with the amount of speed and aggression that those girls have, it will be just the same.”

Glover’s combination of talent and leadership earned her the Captain’s ‘C’ on her sweater as a member of the Girls High School National Team, where she scored the game winning goal in shootouts at the Pacific Districts Championship. Playing in various leagues and at various levels in Alaska, Glover has seen more and more opportunities for girls’ youth hockey players to continue their careers and receive college scholarships.

‘’I think it has grown so much, I think girls think that they need to leave out of state in order to make it to college and everything or play for Tier I and its just not the case,” she said. “As long as you push yourself and you work your hardest and always become determined to do what you want to do, you’re capable of making that.”

Augsburg competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and are coached by Michelle Mcateer.

