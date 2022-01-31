Advertisement

Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds

Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await the president in his second year in office.
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:20 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday issued a guidebook to help federal, state and local government officials know how to access the nearly $1 trillion made available by the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Mitch Landrieu, a senior White House adviser who is supervising the infrastructure spending, said the goal of the 461-page book is to ensure that all communities have the details on how to qualify for funding, no matter their size or politics.

“It’s an absolute road map,” said Landrieu, a former mayor of New Orleans.

The book is meant to level the playing field by making it easier for smaller cities, tribal leaders, nonprofits and faith-based groups to compete for money that usually only lobbyists know how to access. The infrastructure deal is unique in its scope as it goes beyond roads and bridges to include such initiatives as broadband internet, replacement of lead water pipes and resilience against climate change.

Administration officials assembled the book quickly as the infrastructure package became law on Nov. 15. Copies are available online at build.gov, though the administration is working with associations and direct contacts to make sure it reaches government officials in communities of all sizes. Landrieu said he has already spoken with 43 governors and more than 250 mayors as part of the push.

The infrastructure package includes 375 distinct programs, of which 125 are new. And while the guidebook is more than twice the size of the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel “The Great Gatsby,” it’s considerably shorter and easier to navigate than the infrastructure law, which stretched for more than 1,000 pages.

About 60% of the funds are available through formula and 40% through competitive applications. Not all the infrastructure money is able to go out as the federal government is operating on a continuing resolution that runs through Feb. 18, instead of an annual budget. Still, not all of the money will go out immediately as the programs are generally operating on a five- to seven-year timeline.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Kawika Pacarro, who Anchorage police say shot and killed himself in front of officers this month.
Family raises questions after son’s suicide in front of Anchorage police
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su schools drop masks to “strongly urged” for schools at medium risk
People check out available jobs at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Job seekers turn out for annual jobs fair at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Sami Graham has resigned as Mayor Dave Bronson's chief of staff.
Sami Graham resigns as Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training
Houseless Records, a grassroot project that focuses on destigmatizing homelessness and...
Houseless Records looking for sock donations for those experiencing homelessness
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna vaccine fully approved, company announces
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case