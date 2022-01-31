A conversation with Rosey Fletcher, bronze medalist

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rosey Fletcher represented the United States -- and Alaska -- at three Olympic Games: 1998, 2002 and 2006. She brought home the bronze medal in snowboarding in 2006.

Tracy Sinclare recently sat down with Rosey to talk about her experience at the games and how watching the Olympics is actually more stressful for her than being there.

Check out the interview above or watch it on your TV on one of our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple and Roku.

