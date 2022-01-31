Fog could spoil Monday’s sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Areas of freezing fog dampened “sunny” spirits on Sunday by lingering well into the afternoon from the Mat-Su valley, through Anchorage, and the western Kenai Peninsula. Locations that saw breaks in the cloud layer, may see freezing fog redeveloping once again toward Monday morning. Just like Sunday, the all important question is when does the fog mix out, resulting in mostly sunny skies? Unfortunately, the latest guidance indicates that the foggy/cloudy conditions on will be similar to what occurred on Sunday. Regardless, temperatures across Southcentral will top out only in the mid-teens for the first time in 20 days. Clouds increase Monday night and Tuesday as the next Aleutians storm heads in our direction. Snow showers and even some steady light snow develop mid-day and continue into the evening commute, then ends early Wednesday, leaving behind generally “minor” accumulations.

Meanwhile, in Southeast, precipitation become more scattered in nature early Sunday. Colder air behind the storm changed the rain over to snow before ending mid-day. This cold airmass will keep high temperatures only into the 20s and lower 30s on Monday despite mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The next storm spreads clouds into the region Monday night. With the cold air in place, the region will see snow at the start on Tuesday. Winter Storm Watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday and Wednesday as widespread 4 to 8 inches of snow is likely to accumulate, with locally higher amounts, before changing over to rain Wednesday evening. Unfortunately, rain, also heavy at times on Thursday, may be accompanied by wind gusts near 50 mph. Right now, it appears that it will remain soggy right through the upcoming weekend. Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source team for forecast updates over the next few days.

