Houseless Records looking for sock donations for those experiencing homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Houseless Records, a grassroot project that focuses on destigmatizing homelessness and promoting street music and art, is collecting socks throughout the month of February at Cafecito Bonito in Anchorage. All donations will be handed out to the unhoused community in Anchorage or given to a donation site, according to Cafecito Bonito.

“Right by the front door we have a little donation bin and people just bring in, like, their loose socks and things that they don’t really use anymore,” said Estrella Rodriguez-Northcutt, owner of Cafecito Bonito.

The drive, called “Lost Sock Project,” has been a project that the organizer, Little Foot, has been wanting to do for a while.

“In general the homeless population can almost always use socks,” Little Foot said. “You wear your socks all day everyday, and don’t always have access to a washer and dryer. So any socks, whether they were from the Lost Sock Project or brand new, are helpful.”

Little Foot has experienced homelessness on and off throughout their life said that socks were an essential to them.

“When I was homeless, that was my experience,” Little Foot said. “Out of any article of clothing, socks was something that you would wear until they were really worn or crusty because you didn’t have the ability to wash them, and then you had to throw them away or try to wash them in a bathroom sink.”

The Lost Sock Project is Rodriguez-Northcutt’s third time working with Houseless Records on a project. She says homelessness is a true problem in the city, especially where she leaves in East Anchorage. She said she is excited to see the people who come to her café to donate a pair or mismatched socks. The donations can help make someone feel valued, she said.

“Actually going out and giving someone something, like even though if it’s not new and it’s just used, it does mean a lot to them. It means that, you know, they’re cared for and they’re respected,” Rodriguez-Northcutt said.

This can be especially true with socks, which can go a long way. Little Foot said when they were homeless, people who donated bars of soap. Although that is helpful if someone has a shower to use, it’s not always the most practical, they said. A sock, however, is something everyone is always in need of.

“If you could just have an extra pair of socks to change into, that’s a simple form of comfort and warmth,” Little Foot said. “That’s really important especially in Alaska. It’s so cold.”

It’s a way of turning someone else’s trash into something of value.

“It’s a way to just repurpose something that you might actually find the most likely to end up in the trash, but also might be the most appreciated by someone on the street,” Little Foot said.

Houseless Records is currently looking to add additional drop off locations for their sock drive. Those interested can reach out to them via their Facebook page, or on Instagram.

