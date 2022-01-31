Advertisement

Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska

By Paul Choate
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cases began to rise again in late December 2021 and have since leveled off in January, according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services.

From Jan. 17 to 23, the state saw 15,836 new cases. That number fell slightly, to 15,348 cases, for the week of Jan. 24 to 30.

More on COVID-19: New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

In the interactive map below, information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows weekly case counts and where the 49th State is seeing the greatest weekly increases and decreases.

Data for the City and Borough of Yakutat was not available from the CDC at the publishing date.

For more information on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

