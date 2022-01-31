Advertisement

Job seekers turn out for annual jobs fair at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

By Dave Leval
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Companies in the aviation industry set up shop at the north terminal of Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to offer opportunities for job seekers during the annual job fair.

Companies such as Fed Ex, Ravn Alaska, Grant Aviation, and Everts Air Cargo did not offer flights, but, careers. The companies are among the 30 employers that took part in the annual event.

“Well, there’s a lot less people up here,” Pegasus Aviation Services Supervisor Dave Mignon said. “Because of the environment, not too many from Florida want to come up here this time of year and work in the snow.”

Various companies offered various incentives. Some offered signing bonuses to attract new workers, as many aviation companies continue to deal with staffing issues. The airport is no different

“We’re short-staffed with some of our positions that we have open,” airport Spokesperson Megan Peters said. “We want the public to know that we are hiring.”

Residents interested in aviation jobs who did not attend can still apply online at the airport’s website, or with any of the vendors who took part.

Meanwhile, Horizon Air is looking for more pilots to fly its Embraer E175 jets around Alaska.

As a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, Horizon already flies to Anchorage, Fairbanks, Dillingham and King Salmon. It’s scheduled to add service to Nome, Kotzebue, Kodiak and to Prudhoe Bay and Deadhorse this summer.

Horizon Air will host a pilot recruitment fair Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. at the Hotel Captain Cook.

