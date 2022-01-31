Pete Kaiser wins his 6th Kuskokwim 300

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bethel Native Pete Kaiser added to his already impressive resume with yet another Kuskokwim 300 championship crown Sunday morning.

The victory is even more impressive considering the talented mushers that chased Kaiser and finished just behind him on the leader board. Matthew Failor who took second is a former champion, and Richie Diehl who got third is also a former champion.

K300 Final Leaderboard 1. Pete Kaiser 2. Matthew Failor 3. Richie Diehl 4. Travis Beals 5. Joar Leifseth-Ulsom

The battle of the top three had razor thin margins. Kaiser finished just 16 minutes ahead of the second place finisher Failor, and Failor finished just five minutes ahead of Richie Diehl.

Another notable finish was 18-year-old Jason Pavila of Kwethluk, who finished in 8th place and even lead the race at times. Pavila got incredible experience running with a number of Iditarod champions and countless Iditarod finishers throughout the race.

