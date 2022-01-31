Advertisement

Series of lows in the Bering will bring the return to active and warmer conditions

By weeks end, temperatures will be flirting with freezing across Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:41 AM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Areas of freezing fog is leading to reduced visibility along Knik Arm, Cook Inlet and Turnagain Arm. This fog is keeping temperatures slightly warmer for the Anchorage Bowl this morning, compared to surrounding locations. The fog is expected to lift by midmorning or early afternoon with sunshine and cooler weather staying with us through the day.

While colder conditions will be the story for today, the current weather pattern will bring a push of warmer air and active weather for the southern half of the state. Thanks to a series of lows that will cycle through the Bering, warm and moisture rich air will build into the state. A winter weather advisory has already been issued for Southwest Alaska, where snow and freezing rain is possible into the night as the warmer air moves inland.

As the system builds into Southcentral, we’ll stay all snow across the region into Tuesday. We’ll likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with some localized heavier amounts. However, extreme southern parts of the Kenai and Kodiak will see more of a wintry mix/rain as the front stalls out across the Gulf of Alaska. As the snow tapers off into Wednesday morning, it will shift into the Panhandle where a winter storm watch is in place. A large portion of Southeast will see upwards of 8 inches of snow before drying out into Thursday.

The rest of the week features a series of lows that will traverse through the Bering. This will keep the active weather pattern with us and daily snow chances from Southwest and into Southcentral. While we stay in the 20s for most of the week, the weekend could bring highs climbing above freezing.

Have a wonderful week!

