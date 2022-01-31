Advertisement

Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade.(The Coca-Cola Company)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:48 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Kawika Pacarro, who Anchorage police say shot and killed himself in front of officers this month.
Family raises questions after son’s suicide in front of Anchorage police
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su schools drop masks to “strongly urged” for schools at medium risk
People check out available jobs at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Job seekers turn out for annual jobs fair at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Sami Graham has resigned as Mayor Dave Bronson's chief of staff.
Sami Graham resigns as Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff

Latest News

During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help
Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1 trillion