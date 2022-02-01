Advertisement

Alaska Commission on Aging outlines priorities for 2022

Alaska Commission on Aging outlines its priorities for 2022
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:13 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Commission on Aging, a state-appointed 11-member volunteer panel, met with partners in early December to discuss its priorities for 2022.

The general consensus was that older Alaskans do better when they’re able to stay in their homes and communities, but that the state’s infrastructure to support them is lacking, according to Executive Director Lisa Morley.

Commissioners arrived at four priorities to focus on; The first is ensuring older Alaskans have access to critical services to meet their basic needs by matching the increasing senior population and cost of living with increased resources. The commission is advocating for a cost of living allowance that will help to provide more resources for senior programs.

According to the commission, inflation rose about 6.5 to 7% in 2021, while funding for senior programs over the past 10 years has gone up only about 10%. Meanwhile, the senior population over the last decade has increased by 51%.

“We have a lot of baby boomers who are getting older and our state resources don’t really support the increasing growth of senior population,” Morley said. “So our number one advocacy priority is to really take a look at the increasing population and inflation, and make those adjustments to our senior programs.”

Those programs include services like transportation to the grocery story or medical appointments, home-delivered meals and adult day programs.

The commission’s second priority is to support home and community-based Medicaid waiver and community-first choice programs to increase access to care coordination and address the needs of individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia. One example is access to an assisted living home and its services.

The third priority is to support capital funding for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation’s Senior Housing Development Fund.

There’s some federal housing programs that provide federal funds, but also ... senior housing is one of the big needs in our state, and so some of those funds come from the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, some of the state funds, and some federal funds so it’s really a blend of funding,” Morley explained. “But we want to see that increased, so there’s more units developed so senior housing is more available statewide.”

The fourth and final priority is to maintain senior benefits like the Senior Benefit Program (formerly known as the Longevity Bonus), heating assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no deaths
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska House postpones vote to remove Rep. David Eastman from committees over Oath Keepers ties

Latest News

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Murkowski campaign reports more than 6 times more cash on hand than Tshibaka
Fast Cast February 1, 2022
The Food Bank of Alaska says they are expecting to see a spike in food insecurity again within...
Food Bank warns of food insecurity spike with COVID relief programs ending
Anchorage municipal election
The race for Anchorage Assembly begins as five seats are up for election this spring