Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:30 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Kawika Pacarro, who Anchorage police say shot and killed himself in front of officers this month.
Family raises questions after son’s suicide in front of Anchorage police
Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
People check out available jobs at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Job seekers turn out for annual jobs fair at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su schools drop masks to ‘strongly urged’ for schools at medium risk

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
Anchorage police chief
Anchorage police chief retires
Steps to prepare for a disaster in a year.
Preparing for a disaster: State agency outlines 12 steps to be ready in a year
The Alaska House has postponed a vote to oust Rep. David Eastman from his committee assignments...
AK House seeks to oust Rep. David Eastman from committees