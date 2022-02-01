Murkowski campaign reports more than 6 times more cash on hand than Tshibaka

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Campaign contribution filings show Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ended the year with more than six times the cash on hand as her chief Republican rival, Kelly Tshibaka.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, Murkowski reported bringing in nearly $1.4 million during the last quarter and ending 2021 with about $4.3 million available. Tshibaka reported bringing in nearly $602,000 in the last quarter and ending that period with about $634,000 on hand.

Tshibaka has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has announced plans for a Feb. 10 fundraiser with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

