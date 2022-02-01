Advertisement

Murkowski campaign reports more than 6 times more cash on hand than Tshibaka

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Campaign contribution filings show Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ended the year with more than six times the cash on hand as her chief Republican rival, Kelly Tshibaka.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Campaign contribution filings show Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ended the year with more than six times the cash on hand as her chief Republican rival, Kelly Tshibaka.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, Murkowski reported bringing in nearly $1.4 million during the last quarter and ending 2021 with about $4.3 million available. Tshibaka reported bringing in nearly $602,000 in the last quarter and ending that period with about $634,000 on hand.

Tshibaka has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has announced plans for a Feb. 10 fundraiser with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no deaths
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska House postpones vote to remove Rep. David Eastman from committees over Oath Keepers ties

Latest News

Fast Cast February 1, 2022
The Food Bank of Alaska says they are expecting to see a spike in food insecurity again within...
Food Bank warns of food insecurity spike with COVID relief programs ending
Anchorage municipal election
The race for Anchorage Assembly begins as five seats are up for election this spring
Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases over the weekend