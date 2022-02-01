Advertisement

Preparing for a disaster: State agency outlines 12 steps to be ready in a year

Jan. 31, 2022 Fastcast
By Makayla Clark
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the years, Alaska has experienced many disasters. The state has a wide range of threats, like cold temperatures, volcanic eruption, earthquakes or a disruption at the Port of Alaska.

“We’ve had the 1964 Good Friday earthquake ... We had the Nova Rupta eruption, which was the largest volcanic eruption in the 20th century,” said Jeremy Zidek with the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

It can take a lot of time to prepare for disasters like these, but the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said putting in some time each month can help ease the workload and help you be ready in a year.

The division has a plan that outlines 12 steps.

Steps to prepare for a disaster in a year
Steps to prepare for a disaster in a year(KTUU)

“Take one step per month, and it really only takes about an hour to complete one of these steps or get started on it,” Zidek said.

Some are as easy as a conversation with your family.

“We encourage people to start with that communication plan with your family,” Zidek said.

“There’s guides in the Preparing in a Year guide that can help you build that communication plan,” he continued.

But other steps take a little more effort, like getting a preparation kit ready.

“Ideally, that would be two weeks of supply, but if you can’t do two weeks of supply, one day is better than nothing,” he said.

On Monday, Zidek showed Alaska’s News Source part of his personal preparation kit.

“Every family is unique,” he said. “And they’re going to have to look at their situation and prepare accordingly.”

The idea is to have emergency supplies, like food, batteries and a first aid kit, all in one place.

“We have a large box of spaghetti here, 20 pounds of spaghetti, but if you don’t have a pot and a stove to cook that on and the sufficient water, it’s going to be a miserable experience eating dry pasta,” he said.

Zidek said there are a lot of different resources available to help people to get better prepared.

“I just really encourage people to find one and work with that, and take those steps to try to get your family ready for the next big disaster,” he said.

The full 12 step guide is available on the state’s website.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Kawika Pacarro, who Anchorage police say shot and killed himself in front of officers this month.
Family raises questions after son’s suicide in front of Anchorage police
People check out available jobs at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Job seekers turn out for annual jobs fair at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su schools drop masks to ‘strongly urged’ for schools at medium risk

Latest News

The Alaska House has postponed a vote to oust Rep. David Eastman from his committee assignments...
AK House seeks to oust Rep. David Eastman from committees
Anchorage ham radio operator
Telling Alaska’s Story: John Bury talks about 67 years as a ham radio operator
John Bury in his West Anchorage studio. Bury has been a ham radio operator for over 60 years.
Telling Alaska’s Story: John Bury talks about 67 years as a ham radio operator
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su schools drop masks to ‘strongly urged’ for schools at medium risk