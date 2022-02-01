Preparing for a disaster: State agency outlines 12 steps to be ready in a year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the years, Alaska has experienced many disasters. The state has a wide range of threats, like cold temperatures, volcanic eruption, earthquakes or a disruption at the Port of Alaska.

“We’ve had the 1964 Good Friday earthquake ... We had the Nova Rupta eruption, which was the largest volcanic eruption in the 20th century,” said Jeremy Zidek with the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

It can take a lot of time to prepare for disasters like these, but the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said putting in some time each month can help ease the workload and help you be ready in a year.

The division has a plan that outlines 12 steps.

“Take one step per month, and it really only takes about an hour to complete one of these steps or get started on it,” Zidek said.

Some are as easy as a conversation with your family.

“We encourage people to start with that communication plan with your family,” Zidek said.

“There’s guides in the Preparing in a Year guide that can help you build that communication plan,” he continued.

But other steps take a little more effort, like getting a preparation kit ready.

“Ideally, that would be two weeks of supply, but if you can’t do two weeks of supply, one day is better than nothing,” he said.

On Monday, Zidek showed Alaska’s News Source part of his personal preparation kit.

“Every family is unique,” he said. “And they’re going to have to look at their situation and prepare accordingly.”

The idea is to have emergency supplies, like food, batteries and a first aid kit, all in one place.

“We have a large box of spaghetti here, 20 pounds of spaghetti, but if you don’t have a pot and a stove to cook that on and the sufficient water, it’s going to be a miserable experience eating dry pasta,” he said.

Zidek said there are a lot of different resources available to help people to get better prepared.

“I just really encourage people to find one and work with that, and take those steps to try to get your family ready for the next big disaster,” he said.

The full 12 step guide is available on the state’s website.

