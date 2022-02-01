The race for Anchorage Assembly begins as five seats are up for election this spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The window to fill out applications for those looking to run for an Anchorage Assembly seat has closed, and this year the assembly has five seats up for grabs.

Those seats include:

District 2, currently served by Crystal Kennedy

District 3, currently served by Kameron Perez-Verdia

District 4, currently served by Meg Zalatel

District 5, currently served by Forrest Dunbar

District 6, currently served by John Weddleton

All of these incumbents are running for reelection, except for Crystal Kennedy, who will not run again. On top of the incumbents, there are a total of 10 other candidates who filed to run for one of the five open seats on the assembly in this spring’s municipal election. One candidate, Nick Danger, had filed to run in the election for District 3, but told Alaska’s News Source on Monday that he has dropped out of the race.

District 2 - Seat A - Eagle River/Chugiak

Kevin Cross

Cross’ mission statement is to be the best part of someone’s day every day and looks forward to serving the people of the Chugiak-Eagle River community as their next District 2 assembly member.

According to his campaign website, Cross is looking to bring his strong negotiation skills, inject common sense, defend the rights of individuals and small business owners, and support fiscal responsibility.

Gretchen Wehmhoff

Wehmhoff is a longtime resident of the Eagle River-Chugiak area, and briefly served as a member of the assembly member before, filling a vacancy in 2018-19 by former member and current Municipal Manager Amy Demboski.

“Chugiak- Eagle River is a community rich with diverse views and lifestyles,” Wehmhoff wrote on her campaign website. “This is my community and I plan to continue my service as an advocate for all of us. We cannot be defined by the voices of a few. We are 40,000 strong in 40,000 ways. It’s important to make sure all of Anchorage sees Chugiak- Eagle River in it’s true light.”

Vanessa Stephens

Stephens is a lifelong Alaskan. She was born in Anchorage and then moved to Chugiak in the 1960s. During her time in Alaska, she worked in the Municipality of Anchorage for seven years and then started a small business that she had to move away from after 14 years.

A first-time candidate for office, she says she wants to bring equal opportunity to each and every person across the municipality.

“I would like to see Anchorage and ... Chugiak-Eagle River continue to grow together in a very symbiotic relationship, but I think it’s time for the Chugiak-Eagle River region to separate and become its own community,” she said.

District 3 - Seat D - West Anchorage

Kameron Perez-Verdia

Perez-Verdia is the incumbent for Seat D representing West Anchorage.

“I am running for re-election to the Anchorage Assembly so that I can continue the hard work of building a brighter future for West Anchorage and our city more broadly,” he said in a statement sent via his campaign. “I want a city we can all be proud of – one full of beautiful spaces and safe opportunities to move between them where our children can receive an excellent education and where folks can run successful businesses that provide exciting job opportunities to their fellow Alaskans.”

Nial Sherwood Williams

Williams frequently attends and testifies as assembly meetings. He has been removed from assembly chambers several times for creating disturbances.

“What I will bring to the Anchorage Assembly is being a staunch watchdog and holding everyone accountable to the same ruleset, being open and transparent to the public, and limiting the ordinances instead of having 50 page ordinances, 50 word ordinances,” he said.

Liz Vazquez

According to her campaign website, Vasquez has lived in West Anchorage for 22 years and was a member of the Alaska House of Representatives from 2015-2016.

“Anchorage is facing critical issues that will affect how we live for years to come: developing a transparent, accountable, and sustainable budget that is accountable and sustainable; diversification of the economy: encouraging economic development; maintaining and improving our state infrastructure: better education achieved by ensuring sufficient resources are actually provided in the classroom,” Vasquez wrote on her campaign website.

District 4 - Seat F - Midtown

Meg Zaletel

Zaletel is another incumbent candidate running for reelection. She recently defeated an effort to recall her in a special election.

“I’m running for office because there’s more work to be done,” she said in an emailed statement. “I ran for office on a platform of putting people before politics. During my time in office that is exactly what I have done. I have consistently brought forward policies that benefit the residents of Anchorage.”

A few of her top issues are: prioritizing public safety, building a strong future and promoting fiscal responsibility.

Kathy Henslee

Henslee is a lifelong Alakan, and according to her campaign website is looking to promote public safety, small businesses and tacking Anchorage’s issue with homelessness.

“As I have watched the public servants in my beloved city ignore the citizen’s needs and make everyday life more and more difficult with restrictive regulations, out of control spending, and harmful social ideas, as they have closed our schools, churches, and small businesses, and then ignored us and treated us with contempt, I have become more and more convinced that I, as an average member of this community, could and would do a better job at bringing reasonable leadership,” she wrote on her website.

District 5 - Seat H - East Anchorage

Stephanie Taylor

Taylor has lived in Anchorage for 50 years.

“After watching the quality of life in Anchorage decline dramatically over the last few years, I realized it was time to ‘step out of the boat’ and declare my candidacy for Assembly,” she wrote on her campaign website. “The Anchorage Assembly has lost its way and forgotten who they are there to serve; their constituents and not each other. So often, they appear to have an agenda and end goal that will not be thwarted, regardless of information presented and overwhelming numbers in opposition. I want to be both a new voice for East Anchorage and an attentive ear for all of Anchorage.”

Forrest Dunbar

Dunbar is the incumbent candidate for the East Anchorage seat. He ran against Mayor Dave Bronson in the last municipal election, losing in a runoff election by a little over 1,000 votes.

“I’m running for re-election so that I can keep working for the people of East Anchorage,” Dunbar said in an emailed statement. “From public safety, to jobs, to quality of life, there are still investments that need to be made for this side of town, which is often overlooked. As chair of the budget committee, I was able to restore funding for East Anchorage Parks, for APD’s Student Resource Officer program, for Traffic Calming, for the Mental Health First Responders, and more. ... We need balance in local government and Assembly Members who are willing to put their districts over any ideological agenda. I’ve done that my previous two terms and will continue to do that if I’m re-elected by my community in East Anchorage.”

Christopher Hall

Hall said the knowledge he could bring to the assembly is that of someone who is a business owner, an educator and someone who has worked all around the country.

“I’ve worked all over the country, I’ve seen everything that could possibly happen,” Hall said. “I’m very historically savvy, I know a lot of history. I honestly think that as far as knowledge goes I’ve got quite a bit of knowledge under these kinds of conditions, and trying to keep people having their own money and keeping their own respect and being responsible for themselves is something that needs to be brought back.”

District 6 - Seat J - South Anchorage

Darin Colbry

Colbry said that he can bring knowledge to the assembly about the issue surrounding people experiencing homelessness from an inside perspective.

“My platform that I’m running on, I’d like to help Anchorage get better,” he said. “I’m for the people and I am pro their rights.”

John Weddleton

Weddleton is the current incumbent for the South Anchorage seat. He owns Bosco’s, a game and comic book store in Spenard.

“I promised to do the work, to stay engaged with constituents and to focus on problems and solutions, not politics,” he said on his campaign website. The work has been plentiful. But when I sit at our Tuesday meetings, I am prepared and ready. I have engaged with constituents beyond my expectations. I attend all Community Councils, HALO and the Girdwood Board of Supervisors. And those meetings just scratch the surface. I return calls and emails. I am proud to have focused on problems and solutions — not on re-election.”

Randy Sulte

Sulte is a self-described conservative candidate who was raised in Florida and moved to Anchorage in 2004. Sulte is an engineer and a pilot.

“I am Conservative Candidate running for Anchorage Assembly to bring balance back to a deeply polarized assembly,” he wrote on his campaign website. “The polarization of the Assembly has produced unproductive contention, hindering its ability to serve and represent the people of Anchorage effectively. With my Conservative Navigation, I plan to bring much needed balance and direction to this Assembly.”

The election will be held on April 5, 2022. Residents have until Sunday, March 6 to register to vote or update their voter registration to be able to cast a vote in this election.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.