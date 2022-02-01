Advertisement

Suspect arrested amid active shooter report at Virginia college

An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.
An active shooting situation was reported on the Bridgewater College campus Tuesday.(WHSV)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police have taken a suspect into custody in response to an active shooter report on the Bridgewater College campus, college officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

The situation is unfolding and possible injuries related to the situation are unknown.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police are on the scene, WHSV reported. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

After the suspect’s arrest, the college tweeted: “For additional safety purposes, law enforcement officials will be moving through buildings.”

The college instructed students to not be alarmed and to listen to officers’ instructions as they moved through the buildings.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he was following the situation.

“I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College,” Youngkin tweeted. “The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no deaths
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska House postpones vote to remove Rep. David Eastman from committees over Oath Keepers ties

Latest News

A mother is urging for vaccinations after a boy apparently caught COVID-19 at a hospital.
Mom pleads for vaccinations as son, 3, battles COVID-19 in hospital
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
N. Carolina Rep. Cawthorn seeks to block candidacy challenge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles