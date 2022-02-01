Advertisement

WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident

The shooting allegedly happened after a driver changed lanes and cut off another car. (ERIC POPPER, OBTAINED BY ROBERT GERSHMAN, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:09 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Shocking dashboard camera video shows what police are calling a road rage shooting incident in Florida.

Eric Popper was driving on Interstate 95 in Miami last June when he allegedly changed lanes and cut off another driver, Rene Suarez, according to charging documents.

When Suarez honked his horn, Popper shouted an obscenity. Suarez then began to tailgate Popper and gestured out the window.

As Suarez passed Popper, he allegedly threw something towards the vehicle, striking and damaging it. Popper told police he thought he had been shot at.

In response, Popper got his handgun and fired towards Suarez’s car eleven times. The shooting was captured on Popper’s vehicle dashcam.

Neither individual was injured, and both men called people to report the incident.

Popper was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s due in court April 28.

Suarez has since been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly throwing an object at Popper’s vehicle. He will have a trial hearing Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Kawika Pacarro, who Anchorage police say shot and killed himself in front of officers this month.
Family raises questions after son’s suicide in front of Anchorage police
Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
People check out available jobs at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Job seekers turn out for annual jobs fair at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
MSBSD headquarters
Mat-Su schools drop masks to ‘strongly urged’ for schools at medium risk

Latest News

Anchorage municipal election
The race for Anchorage Assembly begins as five seats are up for election this spring
Alaska COVID-19 update
Alaska reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases over the weekend
The shooting allegedly happened after a driver changed lanes and cut off another car.
Dashcam video shows driver pull gun in Miami road rage shooting
The Anchorage Assembly.
The race for Anchorage Assembly begins as five seats are up for election this spring