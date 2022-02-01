Winter storm to impact Southcentral and Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is fairly quiet across Southcentral and Southeast this morning, with snow expected to make a return through the day. While southern portions of the Kenai are already seeing some light snow, it will take its time building into the rest of Southcentral through the day.

Winter weather advisories are in place from Southwest, to portions of Southcentral and even Southeast as the incoming snow will lead to minor inconveniences for the day. Specifically for Southcentral, we’ll see 3 to 6 inches of snow fall across the Western Kenai into the evening hours. Additonally, with winds gusting up to 35 mph we’ll also see some blowing snow and visibility issues. The heaviest snow will primarily stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral, with lighter amounts expected the further north you head. Anchorage will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the snow building in towards the afternoon hours, while the valley will see less than an inch. The Copper River Basin will also see some light snow with 2 to 4 inches expected through the afternoon and evening hours.

While blowing snow won’t be an issue across much of Southcentral, winds will still be quite breeze out of the northeast upwards of 25 mph. The greatest gusts will be confined to the Kenai, Mat-Su Valley and through Thompson Pass.

As the snow comes to an end, it will shift into Southeast where widespread heavy snow will occur through the night. Several areas across the Panhandle are under a winter storm warning, while other locations are under a winter weather advisory. The snow is set to arrive by the evening, with 2 to 10 inches of snow expected. The highest amounts will occur near Hyder, with some locations across the Southern Inner Channels seeing a transition to rain as warmer air builds in. With temperatures hovering near or above freezing for a large portion of Southeast, the wet snow could prove difficult on roads. Take it easy, as slick and dangerous conditions on roads will be an issue through the week.

As the snow comes to an end, we’ll see the return to some sunshine Wednesday across Southcentral. This will be shortlived, as a series of storms will keep snow and warmer conditions in the forecast through the first week of February.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

