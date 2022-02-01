A winter storm on the way

Advertisement

February begins with a series of low pressure systems
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:24 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state will see the influence of a large winter low to spread across the Aleutians to southwest and southcentral Alaska Tuesday to Tuesday night. In fact, there will be at least three winter storms to impact the state through the week.

Multiple warnings and advisories are in effect over the west coast for snow, blowing snow and low wind chills. A similar scenario has set up for the interior. In the eastern interior, wind chills could be extreme, to 70 below along the Yukon river near Eagle.

Southeast Alaska is expected heavy snow to hit the region late Tuesday. A winter storm warning for 5 to 12 inches of snow from Yakutat into Juneau.

Fog was present in Anchorage through the morning Monday and could be an issue for commuters again Tuesday morning. Snow will begin over the region tomorrow, first over the Kenai Peninsula and spreading to Prince William Sound, and to Anchorage by Tuesday night.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

