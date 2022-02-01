Advertisement

Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:08 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a man was checking if there was anything of value inside the truck off Bayou Narcisse Road when he discovered the body on Friday around 5 p.m. near Gonzales, southeast of Baton Rouge.

He also said the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed she is in her 20s.

The spokesman added investigators said they believe she died from an overdose and was left there out of fear by someone she was with.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

