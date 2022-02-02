Airlines in Alaska struggling to find more pilots

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ravn Alaska continues to fly passengers around the state, even during some challenging times. The airline, and others in Alaska, are having a hard time finding enough pilots.

<:19> “Right now we could probably easily use about 15 pilots — half captains, half first officers,” said Ravn Alaska CEO Rob McKinney.

Ravn is not alone in needing more commercial pilots. It’s an issue the nation has been struggling with since earlier this winter.

The industry in North America is expected to face a shortage of more than 12,000 pilots by 2023, according to a report from the consulting firm Oliver Wyman. Worldwide, the report warns airlines could be short 34,000 pilots by 2025.

An aging workforce and fewer pilots leaving the military are among the reasons cited for an estimated 13% reduction in the number of commercial pilots in North America in the study.

The national retirement age for commercial pilots increased from 60 to 65 in 2007. Yet, there’s still a shortage. Now, according to McKinney, many commercial airlines have cancelled flights due to staffing issues that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, Ravn Alaska has taken steps to find new pilots.

“We’ve quadrupled the size of our recruiting department. We are working on retention bonuses,” McKinney said. “We have bonused everyone with our new cryptocurrency flight coin as an incentive to stay with the company.”

Ravn Alaska currently flies with around 70 pilots, but it needs more.

According to an email from an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, Horizon Air will host a pilot recruitment event on Feb. 2 at the Hotel Captain Cook. The airline is expanding operations in the state this summer, and it said in an email, it needs more pilots to handle the extra flights. Horizon will open an Anchorage base this spring, according to the email.

“Like the large Alaska Airlines pilot and flight attendant bases we have here, having Horizon pilots and flight attendants based in Anchorage allows us to have employees living and working close to the increased flying,” wrote Tim Thompson, public affairs manager, in the email. “The recruitment fair is designed to talk with Alaskans about flying careers with Horizon Air.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.