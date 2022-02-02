Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man whose home was mistakenly raided by FBI agents searching for a laptop stolen from the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection has been chosen as the running mate for conservative Republican gubernatorial candidate Christopher Kurka.

Paul Hueper was introduced as the lieutenant governor candidate by Kurka at a rally Monday night in Wasilla. Kurka says he and Hueper share a similar vision. The lieutenant governor in Alaska oversees elections.

Hueper says Alaska needs to start thinking “in terms of independence from the federal government.”

