Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last two days, 8 new resident deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections and eight new resident deaths were reported in Alaska by the state since Monday.

Of the new cases reported for Monday and Tuesday, 4,056 were among Alaska residents — an average of 2,028 per day — and 91 were among nonresidents, a total of 4,147 total cases. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 2,242 resident cases Monday and 1,814 resident cases on Tuesday, while there were 63 nonresident cases reported Monday and 28 nonresident cases reported Tuesday.

The state reported eight additional deaths among Alaska residents on Wednesday. There have now been a total of 1,060 COVID-19 related deaths of Alaska residents since the start of the pandemic, and there have been 33 COVID-19-related deaths of nonresidents.

State case data shows a 19% decrease from the week of Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, to the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. However, Alaska maintains the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States at 2,103.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only the U.S. territories of Palau and Guam have higher rates than Alaska. Washington, the next highest state behind Alaska, has a rate of 1,685.6.

There are now 151 Alaskans hospitalized with COVID-19-related symptoms, a slight decrease from when the state last reported data on Monday. Out of all hospitalizations in the state, 16.1% are COVID-related. There are 28 adult Intensive Care Unit beds available statewide, and just five available in Anchorage. There are five COVID-19 patients statewide who require the use of a ventilator.

Every census area and borough in the state is at a high alert level, which is defined as when the number of reported cases over the past week per 100,000 residents is over 100 for any single borough or census area.

The state did report that they have surpassed 1 million doses of vaccination for COVID-19 distributed. The state reports that 69.1% of Alaska residents plus veterans and military members have received one dose of vaccination, while 61.7% have completed their primary series and 25.6% have received booster doses.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.