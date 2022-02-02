Advertisement

Anchorage airport director leaves for job in Lower 48

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Director Jim Szczesniak
By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Jim Szczesniak, airport director at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, is leaving the airport for a position in Houston, Texas, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced Tuesday.

Szczesniak will be the chief operating officer of the Houston Airport System. He described it as an offer too good to pass up.

“It’s a mixed emotion for me,” Szczesniak told Alaska’s News Source on Tuesday. “Because, you know, I’ve had a great time up here in Alaska, you know, the people that work at this airport are fantastic.”

Szczesniak had served as Anchorage’s airport director for the last four years, leading the airport through the COVID-19 pandemic and overseeing it as the second-busiest cargo airport in the U.S., and fourth busiest in the world.

During his time here, Szczesniak said he had goals related to developing the airport to its maximum potential. He said there are now a number of projects lined up to help achieve that.

“Those projects are great (from) an Alaska perspective because they’re going to bring jobs and economic activity to the area,” he said. “So that was important. From a passenger perspective, the tourism industry is really a strength of Alaska and we’ve been able to have record-setting levels of air service developed. So those are kind of the big things that I’m proud of.”

Szczesniak also noted the ability of the airport and its staff to make it through the 2018 Anchorage earthquake and all the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“It’s really good to see how the airport’s been able to manage those two things,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner John Binder, of the transportation department, will serve as the airport director until Szczesniak’s replacement can be found. According to the department’s press release, Binder has previous experience serving as an interim airport director, as well as substantial aviation experience.

Szczesniak’s last day is Feb. 18, he said.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with one of the best groups of aviation professionals these past four years,” he said in the press release. “I will miss Team ANC, but I am confident they will continue to deliver award winning levels of service and operational excellence.”

