Assembly confirms Michael Kerle as new Anchorage chief of police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday night, the Anchorage Assembly confirmed Mayor Dave Bronson’s pick for the new Anchorage chief of police, Michael Kerle.

“I have full faith and confidence in Chief Kerle to keep our city safe and lead our great men and women at APD,” Bronson said at the meeting.

Kerle began his career with the Anchorage Police Department in 1996, according to the city, and was promoted to the role of deputy chief in February 2020. Through his career, he has held multiple positions in the department’s patrol division, special operations and crime suppression.

“I’m really excited, it’s a privilege to lead the men and women of the Anchorage Police Department,” Kerle said Tuesday night. “We have some of the finest law enforcement officers in the country and we get to serve a community that appreciates us, and we have the best community in Anchorage. And I am looking forward to leading the men and women of the Anchorage Police Department for the City of Anchorage.”

Kerle’s position of police chief will be effective Feb. 2, after former Chief Ken McCoy retired this month. Later in February, McCoy will begin a new position as the region chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Providence Alaska.

Shortly after Kerle’s confirmation, members of the public provided testimony to the assembly, and weren’t shy in conveying what they want to see from the police department going forward.

“Tonight I want to take this moment to not only shine a light on the lack of accountability, community connection, and trust that is between the community of Anchorage and it’s police department, but to call for action to be taken toward stronger intervention from the assembly and establishing a system of accountability for APD,” one member of the public said.

“We will continue to ask for questions of the assembly and APD until body worn camera policy is implemented, and we’ll continue to push for opportunities to comment and be heard on this issue,” another testifier said. “In order for the public to have trust in the Anchorage Police Department, we need transparency on what is going on with this policy.”

Assembly members Crystal Kennedy and Kameron Perez-Verdia, who are co-chairs of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, stepped in and said there will be a meeting later this month where the public can call in. The committee will be talking about updates on the body camera policy, and discussing public input and next steps.

After voters approved body cameras for the Anchorage police force in last April’s election, the department set to work forming a policy to govern their use. That process was paused for two months to address legal concerns surrounding what circumstances the department would be able to release camera footage under, and the policy has not yet been finalized.

The committee meeting will take place on Feb. 18 and those interested can get more information on its website.

