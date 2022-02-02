Advertisement

Anchorage donut shop raises funds for Tonga

By Peggy McCormack
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An undersea volcano erupted near the island nation of Tonga on Jan. 15, sending ash fall over the area and causing a devastating tsunami.

That’s why the owners of Wiki-Licious, an Anchorage donut shop that specializes in malasadas and employs three Tongans, wanted to help. They’re donating $5 from every sale of a box of the Hawaiian donuts to go toward helping the citizens of Tonga.

“I have seen quite a few of the pictures and it’s quite devastating to see how the tsunami affected so many of the people,” General Manager Ola Tatafu said. “I think the main thing that they need was the food and the water.”

There is also a box at the shop for donations for those who would prefer to just donate rather than purchase a box of malasadas.

Wiki-Licious is located at 936 Gambell St. in Anchorage. The fundraiser ends Friday, Feb. 4.

