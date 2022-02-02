Beacon, Fairweather LLC opening new COVID-19 testing sites in Anchorage this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the COVID-19 alert level high across the state, more testing sites are set to open in Anchorage this week run by Beacon Occupational Health and Safety Services along with Fairweather LLC in partnership with Beechtree Molecular Lab.

Beacon will be opening two new COVID-19 testing locations on Thursday in Anchorage. One will be located at the Special Olympics Building, at 3200 Mountain View Drive. They said it will have the same drive-up concept as they have at their other location on Tudor Road. The second location opening on Thursday will be on 800 Cordova St., at their old clinical space, and this testing location will be appointment or pre-registration only.

“All of the testing locations in Anchorage that will be operated by Beacon will use the same QR code for registration for a lab-based PCR test with Beechtree,” Beacon CEO Amanda Johnson said during a phone interview Tuesday.

She added they’ve averaged 300-350 COVID-19 tests and an average wait time of 18 minutes at their only open testing location as of right now at 701 E. Tudor Road. People with insurance will be asked to provide it at registration. For those without insurance, it is still free of charge, according to Johnson.

Fairweather LLC is also expanding its testing locations in Anchorage, opening a location southwest of the Dimond Mall on Wednesday near the bus transit center. In a phone interview, Shani Powell, a medical administrator for Fairweather LLC, said the site will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and those looking to get tested need to scan a QR code provided and register through the website it provides.

They are encouraging anyone planning on getting a test to register ahead of time. This will be Fairweather’s second testing site in Anchorage in addition to its site on 411 Lake Otis Parkway. A list of testing locations in Anchorage can be found here along with how to apply for free federal at-home tests.

