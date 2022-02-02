Advertisement

Boy, 4, dies of gunshot wound while adults smoked marijuana in front seat of vehicle in Louisiana

By Ken Daley and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle as adults smoked marijuana in the front seat, Louisiana authorities said.

WVUE reports the shooting occurred Saturday night inside a vehicle parked in Westwego, a community south of New Orleans, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde.

Investigators said two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, while the 4-year-old, identified as Jarion Walker, and a 22-month-old were in the back seat.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said he believes the gun was under a seat when the 4-year-old found it.

“The child was injured not by a hostile act, but by a negligent one,” Rivarde said. “As the adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the victim, causing the fatal injury.”

The boy was taken to a hospital after deputies were called to the scene, but he succumbed to his injury at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Following an autopsy, officials were able to determine the gunshot wound to the head was self-inflicted.

Officials announced they will not be charging the adults.

The sheriff’s office said it would provide free gun locks to people in the community in an effort to increase gun safety measures.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm to impact Southcentral and Southeast
Winter storm to impact Southcentral and Southeast
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska House postpones vote to remove Rep. David Eastman from committees over Oath Keepers ties
Ravn Alaska flights prepares to take off from Anchorage, Alaska.
Airlines in Alaska struggling to find more pilots
Where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska

Latest News

The Washington Commanders' President Jason Wright spoke about the team's name change after it...
Commanders needed name to carry 'heft' of franchise
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A volunteer cares for candles ahead of the Lunar New Year at the Thien Hau Temple in Los...
Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at...
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case