COVID outbreak delays work for Alaska House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House speaker says a “large portion” of state representatives had been exposed to COVID-19 and that plans for a formal floor session have been scuttled.

Speaker Louise Stutes says contact tracing is ongoing and that “in an abundance of caution” the House would hold a so-called technical session. During technical sessions, no formal business is taken up and attendance is not required.

The House on Monday tabled a proposal that would remove from legislative committees Republican Rep. David Eastman, who has said he joined the Oath Keepers far-right organization years ago. It wasn’t immediately clear when the matter might come up again. The House did not meet for a floor session Tuesday.

