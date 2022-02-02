Advertisement

COVID outbreak delays work for Alaska House

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska House speaker says a “large portion” of state representatives had been exposed to COVID-19 and that plans for a formal floor session have been scuttled.

Speaker Louise Stutes says contact tracing is ongoing and that “in an abundance of caution” the House would hold a so-called technical session. During technical sessions, no formal business is taken up and attendance is not required.

The House on Monday tabled a proposal that would remove from legislative committees Republican Rep. David Eastman, who has said he joined the Oath Keepers far-right organization years ago. It wasn’t immediately clear when the matter might come up again. The House did not meet for a floor session Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm to impact Southcentral and Southeast
Winter storm to impact Southcentral and Southeast
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska House postpones vote to remove Rep. David Eastman from committees over Oath Keepers ties
Ravn Alaska flights prepares to take off from Anchorage, Alaska.
Airlines in Alaska struggling to find more pilots
Where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska

Latest News

Ariane Aramburo brings you the Alaska's News Source FastCast for Feb. 2.
Feb. 2 FastCast
The Anchorage School District presents the school board with a preliminary budget for the 2023...
Anchorage School District presents board with preliminary budget for upcoming year
Sen. Lisa Murkowski gives her annual address to a joint-sitting of the Alaska Legislature....
Soldotna lawmaker suffers ‘near-fatal’ heart attack
Anchorage School District budget talks
Anchorage School District shares preliminary budget with board of education