Fur Rondy 2022 back with full slate of events

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Are you ready to Rondy? Unlike last year when complications from COVID-19 cancelled most of the festivities, organizers say the Fur Rendezvous Festival 2022 is on.

COVID-19 is still an issue in Anchorage, but Anchorage Fur Rendezvous Executive Director John McCleary said he believes people need a break and that Fur Rondy is the perfect antidote.

“People are wanting to get out and just have a normal time,” McCleary said, adding that Rondy events will follow municipal guidelines.

“Which is recommending that people do wear a mask,” he said. “It’s not going to be a requirement as it was in 2021. We do ask people, when possible, to social distance. We’re asking people to, again, wash your hands. If you feel ill, not to participate.”

The 10-day festival runs from Feb. 25 to March 6 and will feature the Rondy Open World Championship Sled Dog races the first weekend.

“We’ve got the outhouse races that’s going to be on 4th Avenue, we will be having the parade on 5th Avenue that Saturday along with the Frost Bite Footrace,” he said. “… The second weekend, we are definitely going to be doing the running of the reindeer, which is an extremely popular event.”

One change this year, according to McCleary, is that the Miners and Trappers Ball has merged with another event. The new Miners and Trappers Country Jam featuring Nashville artists Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr. will take place on Friday, Feb. 25.

A complete list of events can be found at the Fur Rondy website. McCleary encouraged people to check it out and register online for events they want to participate in.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.