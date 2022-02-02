Advertisement

Mat-Su Borough to sell off Port MacKenzie conveyor equipment

Cost to repair system too high to justify keeping it
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly passed a resolution directing the borough manager to...
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly passed a resolution directing the borough manager to initiate a competitive sale of the Port MacKenzie conveyor system.(AKNS)
By Carly Schreck
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT MACKENZIE, Alaska (KTUU) - At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly passed a resolution directing Borough Manager Mike Brown, to initiate a competitive sale of the Port MacKenzie conveyor system.

The decision comes after an October 2021 strategic action plan report was prepared by The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives, a not-for-profit group. The report states that Port MacKenzie currently experiences low traffic, has inadequate staffing and has limited activities in regard to business development.

According to the action plan, Port MacKenzie recently acquired the dry bulk handling conveyor equipment that has not operated for 10-12 years and requires extensive repairs.

″We estimate around $600,000 to repair it, and we just don’t plan on doing that,” Brown said.

According to Brown, the conveyor was primarily set up for a large-scale wood chipping operation years ago and that lease has since been terminated. Timber has not been a viable commodity as of late due to restricted accessibility and low-quality material caused by environmental situations such as beetle kill. That, coupled with the price tag to make the conveyor operational again, is what led the assembly to decide to put it on the market through a request for proposal.

“The thought was, let’s go out and explore what value you might get out of selling it off to see if it’s useful for somebody else,” Brown said. “In some other purpose, in some other place.”

Port MacKenzie is not currently profitable to the borough and operates in the red. Brown said the borough has to work to reduce expenditures on an annual basis to keep maintenance and operating costs as low as possible.

According to the strategic plan report, staffing at the port consists of one full-time port operations manager and only one part-time maintenance worker. Because there is no on-site operational staff, vessels must hire third-party workers to handle loading and unloading any cargo. But the report also indicates potential for Port MacKenzie by way of socio-economic indicators and competitive opportunities.

“The data on population growth is particularly relevant for Alaska for two reasons,” the report said. “First, as an indicator of economic activity (overall) and second, as an indicator of consumer goods needs (cargo volume) that will have to be transported, as Alaska has limited manufacturing activity in this sector.”

“Proposed reconstruction of piers and wharves at Port of Alaska (Anchorage) could provide an opportunity for Port MacKenzie’s barge dock,” the report continues later on. “However, a leased or purchased crane would be required.”

Brown said the borough hopes to have the request for proposal to purchase the conveyor equipment out within the next month so potential buyers can utilize the summer months to extract it. It’s unclear how much the conveyor is actually worth, but the money earned from it would go back to the borough, and potentially even into Port MacKenzie.

“Its value is what somebody sees its value as being for their, you know, their specific purpose,” Brown said. “And I don’t know what that is so that’s why we need to go out and do a competitive sale to see if there’s somebody out there that might have use of it.”

Port MacKenzie begin construction in 1999 and is currently governed directly by the assembly. The majority of exports out of the port go to the North Slope, South Korea, Japan and China.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive crowd gathers in Ottawa for Jan. 29 rally to end the vaccine mandate for truckers...
Alaska truckers to hit the road to end COVID vaccine mandates
Alaska State Troopers
Child locked out of home, walks to gas station for help
Where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
COVID-19
Alaska reports more than 4,400 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no deaths
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska House postpones vote to remove Rep. David Eastman from committees over Oath Keepers ties

Latest News

Ravn Alaska flight prepares to take off from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Pilot Shortage
A line of cars waits for COVID-19 testing at the Alaska Airlines Center parking lot in Anchorage
Beacon, Fairweather LLC opening new COVID-19 testing sites in Anchorage this week
Anchorage donut shop raises funds for Tonga
Organizers say 2022 Fur Rondy events are back on.
Fur Rondy 2022 back with full slate of events