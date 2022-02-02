Advertisement

Search for missing 4-year-old boy continues in Virginia

The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s. (Source: WTKR/Hampton Police/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:26 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - The search for Codi Bigsby is becoming dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The 4-year-old was reported missing on Monday morning by his father who Hampton police are now questioning, saying his timeline of the boy’s disappearance doesn’t add up.

Codi’s parents are now considered persons of interest.

“The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There’s just no reason to believe it,” said Chief Mark Talbot of Hampton Police Department.

Police were knocking on doors talking to those in the Buckroe Point apartment townhomes community where neighbors say Codi lived with his three siblings.

Investigators continuing their search in the air and on foot.

Veronica Robertson, who lives in the neighborhood, was among the many volunteers helping to search for the little boy.

“He could be anywhere,” she said.

Armed with a backpack full of supplies, 9-year-old Kautier Brown said he is also determined to find little Codi.

“Even if its cold out here, I’m still going to search for him,” he said.

“I just hope they find him. I hope they find him safely,” Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm to impact Southcentral and Southeast
Winter storm to impact Southcentral and Southeast
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Alaska House postpones vote to remove Rep. David Eastman from committees over Oath Keepers ties
Ravn Alaska flights prepares to take off from Anchorage, Alaska.
Airlines in Alaska struggling to find more pilots
Where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska
Interactive map: See where COVID-19 cases are rising, falling in Alaska

Latest News

The Washington Commanders' President Jason Wright spoke about the team's name change after it...
Commanders needed name to carry 'heft' of franchise
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
A volunteer cares for candles ahead of the Lunar New Year at the Thien Hau Temple in Los...
Asian Americans mark Lunar New Year amid ongoing hate crimes
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at...
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case