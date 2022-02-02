A series of winter storms this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will see just a little snow through Tuesday night. An official amount of 1.8 inches was reported through early Tuesday evening. High pressure edges in, providing a nice sunny break on Wednesday.

Southeast Alaska will see snow tonight, with warmer air on the way and that brings in a real mess. There is a potential for heavy, wet snow to be followed by freezing rain and then rain on top of that. This is going to make snow hard to remove and manage, and drainage systems could get overwhelmed.

Warnings and advisories will be in place over the region into Thursday. Yakutat could see up to a foot of snow, with additional warnings into Juneau and Skagway and advisories to the south. The winter storm action continues into Friday before calming a bit.

The hot spot for Alaska on Tuesday was Port Heiden at 43 degrees. The cold spot was Northway, and it plunged to 49 degrees below zero.

