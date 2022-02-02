Soldotna lawmaker suffers ‘near-fatal’ heart attack

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska lawmaker says he is doing well after suffering what he described as a near-fatal heart attack last week.

Republican Rep. Ron Gillham of Soldotna says he began having discomfort late last Wednesday that he first thought might be indigestion. After he started sweating profusely, he says he knew something was wrong and his wife told him they were going to the hospital.

He says the doctor at the emergency room in Juneau told him he had been “within about 15 minutes of not making it.” He says he was medevaced to an Anchorage hospital and had a stent put in. He says he was released Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.