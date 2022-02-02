Talking with Scott Gomez about the Olympics

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Originally from Anchorage, Scott Gomez is probably better known for the 16 seasons he spent with the National Hockey League, but in 2006, he represented the United States at the Torino Olympics.

Tracy Sinclare recently sat down with Gomez, the 18th Alaskan to ever be drafted by an NHL team, to talk about his Olympic experience.

Check out the interview above or watch it on TV on one of the Alaska’s News Source streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple and Roku. Click here for instructions on how to add the Alaska’s News Source streaming app to your TV.

