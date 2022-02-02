Winter storms and warmer weather as the week draws to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow has exited Southcentral, with Anchorage officially picking up 4.3 inches of snow. This bumps our seasonal totals up to normal, with a break expected today before more snow makes a return. The snow that impacted the region Tuesday, is bringing widespread heavy snow and areas of freezing rain to Southeast this morning, where storm accumulations could top out around a foot. It’s especially important to make sure you remain cautious and alert, as roads will be very difficult to travel on. The snow and rain will taper off through the day for the panhandle, with a brief break in the activity before the next winter storm.

A series of lows will contiue to cycle through the Bering and Gulf of Alaska, keeping snow chances in the forecast. Areas of Southwest Alaska will see blizzard warning and high wind warnings go into effect through Friday. It’s in these areas where winds gusting upwards of 70 mph is not out of the question. This will lead to significant reduction in visibility and blowing snow. While the parent low itself will pull off to the northwest, a new low will move northward out of the Pacific Ocean. This will help tap into more moisture, which will spread through Southcentral Thursday into Friday.

Snow totals look to remain in the 2 to 5 inch range with this storm across a large portion of Southcentral, with higher amounts through Thompson Pass where a winter storm watch will be issued. The snow will continue through Friday, with some breaks in the activty as the week draws to a close. However, more snow looks likely into the weekend along with warmer conditions.

For Southeast, this next storm will initially bring a wintry mix with a transition to rain. This comes as temperatures for a large portion of the panhandle top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With several days of rain expected, minor flooding could be an issue and something to watch.

Have a safe Wednesday!

