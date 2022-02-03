Advertisement

1 dead in residential fire in Nome

By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:14 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was killed in a residential fire in Nome this week, the Alaska State Troopers reported.

Troopers were notified of a fire at a trailer home in Nome just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an online trooper dispatch report. The Nome Fire Department responded, troopers wrote, and the trailer was later declared a total loss.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters found human remains inside the structure, believed to be that of an adult, according to the dispatch. The Alaska Department of Public Safety deputy fire marshal are responding to Nome to determine the cause of the fire and where it started.

According to troopers, the human remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office to be identified.

