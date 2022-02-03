Alaska senator hopes US, allies can help prevent ‘biggest invasion since World War II’

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With Russia-Ukraine tensions simmering, the U.S. is deploying more troops to the region, according to the Biden Administration. The Pentagon announced Wednesday that 2,000 more troops are deploying to Europe to help bolster NATO allies, not to enter Ukraine. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.), who still serves in the Marine Corps Reserves, said this deployment of troops shows strength.

Russia has 100,000 troops mobilized along the Ukrainian border as the Biden Administration warns an invasion could come at any time. Senators are negotiating a sanctions bill in an effort to deter Russian aggression, but Sullivan thinks it is too late for the sanctions to be effective on their own.

He said he wants to make sure the U.S. is adequately arming the Ukrainians to fight whatever comes their way. Sullivan, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the U.S. troops looming in NATO countries will be ready if the Russians take their aggression beyond Ukraine.

“Article 5, which is defending other NATO countries, is what has actually kept the peace in Europe over the last several decades. But we’re looking at possibly the biggest invasion since World War II, and it’s incredibly troubling,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said he is receiving classified briefings this week from Biden Administration officials. He said he is telling these officials the U.S. needs to increase the military budget and oil and gas production. He thinks those two things give the U.S. stronger standing on the international stage. Sullivan conceded he does not know if that would prevent the Russians from invading Ukraine.

