Alaskan Jessica Schultz looks back at her Olympic career and what’s next

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage curler Jessica Schultz represented the United States at the 2006 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games, and now she’s the director of athletes for the U.S. Curling Association.

In her role, she is accompanying the curling team to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games.

Tracy Sinclare recently sat down with Schultz to talk about her Olympic experience and the sport of curling in general.

